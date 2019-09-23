Provident Trust Co Maintains Stake in Costco Whsl New Com (COST); Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Shares Rose While Perritt Capital Management Has Upped by $511,350 Its Stake

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 32,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 700,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.00M, up from 667,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 1.54 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 114,367 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 05/03/2018 Spartan Motors To Display Premiere Pumper Innovations On Emergency Response Vehicles At Firehouse World; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facil; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 25/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS HOLDER & COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Spartan Race Partners with Craft Sportswear; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “There’s Still Time To Sell Noodles – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,306 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has 1.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 126,355 shares. 198,150 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 44,338 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo Gardner holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,092 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.12% or 24,021 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.7% or 77,488 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,040 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha invested in 51,466 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Finemark National Bank Tru has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advisory Services Net Limited Com invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pioneer National Bank N A Or has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 4,081 shares. 3,657 are held by Taurus Asset Mgmt.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advsr Incorporated invested 0.55% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Bridgeway invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Franklin Res reported 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley stated it has 4,100 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 1.43% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 508,293 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). First Manhattan reported 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 57,413 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 4,505 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Olstein Mngmt LP owns 0.5% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 283,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 132,144 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 767,326 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 318,459 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 39,000 shares to 176,883 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gp Strategies Corp Com (NYSE:GPX) by 38,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,842 shares, and cut its stake in Trecora Res Com (NYSE:TREC).