Provident Trust Co Lifted Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $1.65 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Holding in Aqua America (WTR) Raised by $467,820

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 153,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 140,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 157,205 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 9,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.13M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 555,385 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Cap Incorporated has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lateef Mngmt Lp reported 3,938 shares. Campbell Co Adviser Lc reported 2,263 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 9,357 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,138 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 22,086 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 189 shares. 87,992 are owned by Martin Currie Limited. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,487 shares. Family Firm Inc has invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peoples Financial Service Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,415 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.84% or 17,797 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Semiconductor Industry Leads in Artificial Intelligence Adoption, Accenture Report Finds – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.