Provident Trust Co Lifted Its Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $9.89 Million as Shares Rose; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position as Market Value Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 814,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.32 million, down from 869,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 6.54M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 53,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.81 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $194.16. About 889,911 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 22.37 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

