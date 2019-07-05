Provident Trust Co Increases Stake in Costco Whsl New Com (COST); United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Has Increased by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 15,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 667,521 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.63M, up from 660,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $267.54. About 751,444 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,849 shares to 596,222 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,610 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

