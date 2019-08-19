Provident Trust Co Increases Holding in Southwest Airlines (LUV); Lenox Wealth Management Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) Boosted as Valuation Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 3.51M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 892,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.06M, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 3.18M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Slips 0.3%; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DONE WITH FAN BLADE INSPECTIONS, NO FINDINGS; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 02/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – There are up to 50 new destinations in North America and parts of South America that Southwest Airlines could serve, according to the CEO; 18/04/2018 – NTSB IS INTERVIEWING SOUTHWEST LUV.N PILOTS INVOLVED IN PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING -NTSB CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael reported 67,343 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Commerce holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 15,755 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,330 shares. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 63,410 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hgk Asset Management has 372,645 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Da Davidson Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 19,028 shares. Webster State Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,954 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 643,147 shares stake. Hartford Invest Management Company has 42,210 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 13,249 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Company owns 22,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Financial Services Corp invested in 0% or 343 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 406 shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Newell’s Transformation Plan Help Regain Stock Momentum? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NWL, QSR, RACE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Polk’s $206.3K Bet on NWL – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 132,877 shares to 194 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco owns 2,457 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). North Star Invest has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fmr Lc accumulated 6.96 million shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 1.12 million shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 52,379 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.02% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & invested in 0.02% or 108,799 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,405 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 429,061 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 155,627 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 15,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv.