Provident Trust Co Increased Position in Home Depot (HD); As Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined, Holder Rockland Trust Co Cut Its Position by $556,500

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 94,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.44 million, up from 945,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $217.36. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 118,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 3.01 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.63% or 5,446 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 265,887 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,948 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 170,945 shares. Markel Corporation invested 2.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dillon & reported 0.9% stake. Security National Trust invested in 48,409 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,000 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank has 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43,000 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc invested in 0.14% or 9,306 shares. 5,712 are owned by Blue Financial Capital. Inv Counsel stated it has 5,877 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability invested in 2.29% or 30,826 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,461 shares to 236,408 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 5,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kingfisher Lc has 16,666 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Profit Mgmt Limited Liability owns 23,222 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Limited holds 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 28,593 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company reported 6,926 shares. Hbk Invs LP has 415,183 shares. Monetary Gp holds 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 13,550 shares. Fire Group Inc Incorporated invested in 12,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Coldstream Capital Management reported 78,493 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wafra Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 220,710 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 4,002 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 6,310 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 186,337 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.