Provident Trust Co Holds Stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC); Greenwich Investment Management Increases Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 87,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224.38M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Pnc Financial Svs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 594,914 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 178,792 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd stated it has 1,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Field And Main Bank & Trust has 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 74,919 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Axa holds 229,382 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 31,411 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,447 shares. Blair William Company Il owns 25,831 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 14,004 shares. Brick And Kyle Assocs has invested 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). West Oak Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 4,477 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,839 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital NAV per share rises 3.2% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital, Inc.: 9.9%-Yield, Special Distribution, Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.