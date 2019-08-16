Provident Trust Co Holds Holding in Costco Whsl New Com (COST); Iberiabank Maintains Position in Waste Management (WM)

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 667,521 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.63M, up from 660,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.52. About 1.45M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 42,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 33,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.32M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 129,432 shares. Goelzer Invest Management holds 16,707 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kanawha Mgmt holds 9,203 shares. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 2.69% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). City Holding stated it has 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) has 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,694 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 8,535 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp. Proffitt Goodson Inc invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 28,101 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,929 shares. Da Davidson Company holds 0.92% or 221,293 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,560 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl accumulated 161,266 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.32% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 1.98M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 257,771 shares. 4,639 are held by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Bluestein R H And Company invested in 438,243 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management, Alabama-based fund reported 51,714 shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 37,646 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 0.56% or 705,711 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Strategic Advisors Ltd accumulated 41,961 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Fosun Intl Ltd owns 16,630 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 29,853 were reported by Vestor Limited. Blair William And Il owns 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 25,791 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,782 shares to 116,851 shares, valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 32,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,649 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bonds (TIP).