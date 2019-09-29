Provident Trust Co Holding in Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Increased by $8.59 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Maintained by Huber Capital Management Llc

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 32,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 700,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.00M, up from 667,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 26,500 shares to 132,100 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,599 shares, and cut its stake in Office Pptys Income Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.17% or 72,052 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Twin Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,223 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications accumulated 1,000 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.64% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Mathes has 1.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 47,242 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 3.43M shares. Texas-based Tctc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 0.95% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 13,293 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. Hennessy has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mercer Cap Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,466 shares.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.