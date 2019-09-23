Provident Trust Co Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Lowered by $556,525; Perritt Capital Management Cut Stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by $403,728

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 100,708 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 125,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 125,761 shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 18.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc Com by 12,100 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.46 million activity. On Monday, June 17 Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought $1.69 million worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 98,916 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $13,741 was made by MARCY CHARLES F on Monday, September 16.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 218,607 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $244.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.