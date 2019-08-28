Provident Trust Co Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Maple Capital Management Has Raised Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $318,742

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 985,790 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.75 million, up from 976,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.74. About 2.08M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 502 are owned by Nuwave Mngmt Llc. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 46,334 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau & Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,250 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 93,532 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited holds 0.89% or 310,668 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Partner Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 9,035 shares. First Natl Bank reported 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hennessy Inc has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 1.73M shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 5,200 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,635 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,859 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

