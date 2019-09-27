Provident Trust Co Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $12.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Stock Value Rose While Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Holding

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.03M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.98 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 58,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.30M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 4.03M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.51 million shares to 759,970 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 2,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,565 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).