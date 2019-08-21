Provident Trust Co Has Raised Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $1.65 Million as Valuation Rose; Ventas (VTR) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 128,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.30M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 553,992 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 9,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.13 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $196.15. About 486,376 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 328,957 shares to 28.67M shares, valued at $899.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.34 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

