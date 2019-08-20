Provident Trust Co Has Lifted By $27.28 Million Its Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) Stake; Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Sentiment Is 0.88

Provident Trust Co increased Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) stake by 18.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Trust Co acquired 649,631 shares as Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Provident Trust Co holds 4.08 million shares with $174.31 million value, up from 3.43M last quarter. Schwab Charles Cp New Com now has $49.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 5.17 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA

Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 74 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 84 sold and trimmed holdings in Seaworld Entertainment Inc. The funds in our database reported: 55.74 million shares, up from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Seaworld Entertainment Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 63 Increased: 38 New Position: 36.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In-park spending boosts SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “New Disney tech to add augmented reality to sports events, more – Orlando Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Disney files construction permit applications for new Magic Kingdom-area resort in Florida – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 38.68 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 1.52 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 7.42% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 313,953 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 458,899 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.22% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. The Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.90’s average target is 19.10% above currents $37.7 stock price. The Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.