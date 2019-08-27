Provident Trust Co Has Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut Corelogic (CLGX) Stake as Share Price Rose

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 263.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 2,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 9.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 29,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 100,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 billion, down from 130,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 59,566 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested in 15,142 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 910,322 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 21,294 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 92,106 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 188,327 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 54,381 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 505,174 shares. Leisure Capital accumulated 13,011 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,962 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 477,336 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley accumulated 725,852 shares.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.29 million for 17.23 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 60,175 shares to 255,088 shares, valued at $507.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 9,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Check Ca holds 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,986 shares. 116,154 were reported by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Farmers has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,215 shares. Chemical Financial Bank holds 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 94,179 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.50 million shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,257 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 4.9% or 35,056 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 65,169 shares. Williams Jones Associates Lc has 633,890 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 5.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Cap Gru reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,075 shares. Mariner Lc reported 663,367 shares.