Provident Trust Co Has Decreased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $381,300

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 205,165 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 173,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 331,804 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 8,559 shares to 165,235 shares, valued at $178.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (NYSE:PNC) by 87,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,211 are held by Monroe Bancorp Mi. Court Place owns 11,858 shares. Diker Ltd Liability reported 12,870 shares. 109,104 are held by Beaumont Fincl Partners Lc. Moreover, Glynn Management Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,080 shares. Pictet Bankshares Tru Ltd holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,245 shares. Strategic Fincl Service holds 65,002 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com holds 3.33% or 280,187 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 1.39M shares. Stadion Money Management Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,766 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.23% or 11,424 shares. Davis R M reported 402,002 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.89% or 36,070 shares in its portfolio. Randolph Com reported 10,000 shares stake. Blue Finance Capital reported 63,481 shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $115.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 8,073 shares to 38,752 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.