Provident Trust Co Has Boosted Southwest Airlines (LUV) Position By $45.49 Million; New Germany Fund (GF) Has 1.56 Sentiment

New Germany Fund Inc (GF) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.79, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in New Germany Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 8.04 million shares, up from 7.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding New Germany Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Provident Trust Co increased Southwest Airlines (LUV) stake by 31.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Trust Co acquired 892,013 shares as Southwest Airlines (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Provident Trust Co holds 3.72M shares with $193.06 million value, up from 2.83 million last quarter. Southwest Airlines now has $26.76B valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 3.00 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Airlines Drop as Southwest Forecast Spurs Anxiety on Fares; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales

The New Germany Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $218.17 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 25,180 shares traded or 76.91% up from the average. The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The New Germany Fund, Inc. for 149,981 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.21 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.77% invested in the company for 804,285 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,518 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13,677 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 11.81% above currents $49.79 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21.