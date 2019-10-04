Provident Trust Co Boosted Visa (V) Holding By $17.39 Million; Shorts at Phillips 66 (PSX) Raised By 17.41%

Provident Trust Co increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provident Trust Co acquired 100,514 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Provident Trust Co holds 2.00M shares with $346.85M value, up from 1.90 million last quarter. Visa Inc now has $387.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $172.87. About 6.72 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had an increase of 17.41% in short interest. PSX’s SI was 5.99M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.41% from 5.10 million shares previously. With 2.74M avg volume, 2 days are for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s short sellers to cover PSX’s short positions. The SI to Phillips 66’s float is 1.32%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.51M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 15.91% above currents $98.87 stock price. Phillips 66 had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, September 10. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 8. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $13200 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Llc stated it has 18,205 shares. Eastern Comml Bank reported 104,451 shares. 8,038 were accumulated by Caprock Grp. Central Savings Bank And Trust invested 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wilkins Counsel Inc reported 6,961 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Retail Bank & has 0.22% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 22,122 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 7,612 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.27M shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wisconsin Mngmt Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,236 shares. Everett Harris & Communication Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 26,016 shares. E&G Advsr Lp stated it has 3,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blair William And Il has 61,329 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,000 shares.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $44.35 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.53 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 11.78% above currents $172.87 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18300 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.