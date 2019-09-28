Provident Trust Co Boosted Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holding by $8.59 Million as Stock Value Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Holding in Lennar (LEN) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 32,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 700,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.00M, up from 667,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 768,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.54M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 2.10M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 1.90M shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $114.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.84 million for 10.36 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

