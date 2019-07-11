Provident Investment Management Upped Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding by $1.44 Million; Kingfisher Capital Upped Dominion Resources (D) Position by $317,604; Stock Value Rose

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 2.43M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,818 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36M, up from 194,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.13. About 282,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Blue Edge Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,332 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,290 shares. American Registered Advisor reported 7,113 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hilltop has invested 0.27% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 122,030 shares. Moreover, Patten Group Inc Inc has 0.5% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stock Yards Commercial Bank & reported 0.14% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company reported 5,449 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Baldwin Invest holds 5,650 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 4,068 shares. Chemung Canal reported 86,163 shares. 45,947 are held by Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,116 shares to 7,116 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 137,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,857 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).