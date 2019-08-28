Provident Investment Management Upped By $7.42 Million Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; VIVAKOR (VIVK) Shorts Up By 122.64%

VIVAKOR INC (OTCMKTS:VIVK) had an increase of 122.64% in short interest. VIVK’s SI was 11,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 122.64% from 5,300 shares previously. With 111,800 avg volume, 0 days are for VIVAKOR INC (OTCMKTS:VIVK)’s short sellers to cover VIVK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.275. About 1,290 shares traded. Vivakor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVK) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 17,371 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 49,330 shares with $21.08M value, up from 31,959 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $63.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $410.03. About 154,128 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers Concerned; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Lead Carleton College’s $800 Million Fund; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Net Asset Value as of May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Watson Sees Calm, Stable Bond Market (Video); 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Income $1.38 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,583 MLN VS. $3,092 MLN

Vivakor, Inc., a technology and asset acquisition company, through its subsidiaries, procures and develops various assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $108,811. The firm owns a technology and process for extraction of oil from oil-sands; and precious metals from sand ore materials. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds various claims located in Arizona and Colorado comprising six acres of sand ore, as well as oil sands in the Utah Uinta basin.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 136,478 shares to 2,900 valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,700 shares and now owns 6,400 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Perkins Coie Company has 5,828 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0.21% stake. Daiwa invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 169,313 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 2,332 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.2% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Provise Grp Ltd has invested 1.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Grimes Inc reported 751 shares. 1,500 are owned by Opus Inv Management. Capital Guardian holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $508.20’s average target is 23.94% above currents $410.03 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.