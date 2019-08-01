Provident Investment Management Trimmed Its Visa (V) Holding by $2.61 Million; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Position Lifted by Pacad Investment Ltd

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 338,915 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.94 million, down from 355,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $181.43. About 4.05M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 219.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 1.32M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,562 shares to 12,951 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares to 572,088 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.72 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.