Provident Investment Management Trimmed Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $30.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Femsa (FMX) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Holding by $1.79 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 671,505 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 327,789 shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 4 Best Dividend Stocks in Mexico – The Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Tale Of 2 FEMSAs – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FEMSA Files 2018 SEC Annual Report – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Investors Must Know About FEMSA (FMX) Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $32.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).