Provident Investment Management Trimmed Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $491,400; Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $5.85 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 278,497 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, down from 282,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $158.69. About 631,874 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $105.8. About 2.54M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Dollar General (DG) Plans to Expand to 46 States in 2020 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,558 shares to 51,888 shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 516,724 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Andra Ap stated it has 0.2% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Stephens Ar holds 0.16% or 52,305 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1.11% or 38,400 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 126,403 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 9,237 are owned by Naples Glob Advisors Lc. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 2,301 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toth Fincl Advisory owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 45 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Limited Company has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Davenport And Communications Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,276 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communications Mi Adv stated it has 10,368 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Communication Inc New York invested in 2,925 shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $349.76M for 28.96 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xilinx SoC board has unpatchable flaw – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.93 million for 28.44 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 621,858 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kbc Nv invested in 69,738 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 155 shares. Redwood Investments Lc holds 13,131 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 86,886 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 28,959 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 48,796 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 33,991 shares. Private Advisor Gp accumulated 0.03% or 14,932 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs owns 6,812 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Community Fincl Serv Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 40,000 shares.