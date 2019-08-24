Provident Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $835,450 as Stock Value Rose; Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding by $803,720

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 117,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.31 million, down from 120,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 284.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 486,268 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares to 395,020 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Management Corp accumulated 622,103 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 12,952 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0.06% stake. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 529,998 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 0.03% or 920 shares. American Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 52,848 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 1,369 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Tru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,054 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 1,436 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 4,530 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation holds 79,018 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Westpac reported 0% stake. The New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 440,666 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 5,575 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.15% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 109,735 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,090 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd accumulated 56,135 shares. Global Endowment Management LP reported 6,400 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 2,581 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 21,931 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Piedmont Invest holds 0.01% or 2,437 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 21,856 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 4,236 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 11,751 shares.

