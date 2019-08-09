Provident Investment Management Stake In Gilead Sciences (GILD) Was Has Upped; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position in Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) by $4.78 Million as Market Value Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 217,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 723,361 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37 million, up from 506,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 140,352 shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,879 shares to 51,443 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 27,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,117 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

