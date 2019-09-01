Provident Investment Management Stake In Blackrock (BLK) Was Boosted; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined, Holder Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed by $395,685 Its Stake

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 37,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 39,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 17,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08 million, up from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 466,297 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Final Results; 05/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 02/05/2018 – Officer Stork Gifts 600 Of BlackRock Inc; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGES ARE ALSO TRADING AT MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS RELATIVE TO INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT; 07/05/2018 – Mexican leftist candidate has ‘affable’ meeting with BlackRock’s Fink; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 30/05/2018 – johngitt: Today’s scoop: BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Strong Dollar Omen Threatens Far More Than Argentina; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 196,307 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Boston Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 787 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn accumulated 103 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 8,255 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.33% stake. 22,965 are held by Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 55,805 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 2,747 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc has 1.24% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 22,046 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 11,360 shares stake. Keystone Fin Planning reported 4,692 shares stake. North Star Invest stated it has 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 212 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87,475 shares to 3,458 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,500 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.59B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt holds 9,800 shares. Country Club Trust Commerce Na holds 6,305 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust reported 54,108 shares stake. Westpac Banking Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 58,129 shares. 11,826 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Invest Limited Liability Co. Retirement Of Alabama has 473,960 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 146,259 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has 0.34% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,443 shares. Laffer Investments owns 19,734 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 1,974 shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated holds 0.55% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 5,630 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

