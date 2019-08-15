Provident Investment Management Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Essex Financial Services Maintains Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $273.07. About 292,182 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 749,118 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11,386 shares to 19,143 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha" on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Aerie Pharma launches netarsudil study in Japan – Seeking Alpha" on March 21, 2019

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares to 6,662 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.