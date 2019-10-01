Provident Investment Management Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 96.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 555,337 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 1.13 million shares with $36.87 million value, up from 576,121 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 5.50M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 80.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,893 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 10,997 shares with $1.47M value, up from 6,104 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 16.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 3,786 shares to 1,605 valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 2,161 shares and now owns 1,297 shares. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions and 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 0.96% above currents $31.2 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.96% above currents $137.23 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.