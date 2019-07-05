Provident Investment Management Raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake; Shorts at Intel (INTC) Lowered By 6.89%

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 47.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 127,953 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 395,020 shares with $18.76 million value, up from 267,067 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 267,713 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) had a decrease of 6.89% in short interest. INTC’s SI was 53.61 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.89% from 57.58 million shares previously. With 22.88 million avg volume, 2 days are for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s short sellers to cover INTC’s short positions. The SI to Intel Corporation’s float is 1.19%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 6.88 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity. 11,000 shares were sold by Kopczynski Casey C., worth $507,844.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 4. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AERI in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 16,750 shares to 338,915 valued at $52.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,972 shares and now owns 43,614 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 5,180 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Co has invested 0.43% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Art Ltd Liability Co owns 11,975 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 31,144 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 32,820 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 5,575 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 30,000 are owned by Apis Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company. 100,871 are owned by Prudential Inc. Daruma Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 643,025 are held by Fmr Ltd. Fred Alger Management invested in 275,689 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Montag A Assocs invested in 21,301 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $213.26 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $60 target in Friday, April 5 report. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Friday, January 25 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold Intel Corporation shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors has 1.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 515,590 shares. 184,173 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. Pinnacle Limited Company holds 21,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.2% or 60,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 103,746 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 100,713 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated owns 114,151 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Monroe Natl Bank Tru Mi reported 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Natl Asset Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). St Johns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 28,458 shares. First Fin Corporation In stated it has 18,118 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com owns 27.99 million shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 3.46 million shares. Andra Ap reported 125,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.