Provident Investment Management Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Cut as Stock Rose; As V F (VFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered by $860,000 Its Holding

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,450 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, down from 449,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 996,924 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.31 million, down from 120,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $380.38. About 336,857 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares to 542,335 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V. F. Corporation: A Dividend For All Seasons – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. On Monday, January 28 MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 12,552 shares. $759,462 worth of stock was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 0.64% stake. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 145,298 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 340,964 shares. Cls Invs holds 931 shares. Ftb holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,150 shares. 22,621 are owned by First Citizens State Bank &. 183 are owned by Sageworth Tru. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Morgan Stanley holds 1.44 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 126,951 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Inv Management. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 133,426 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 474,052 shares. Finemark National Bank & Tru holds 2,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 60,559 shares or 0.5% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) Earnings Grew 7.6%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares to 49,330 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $318.18M for 31.08 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.