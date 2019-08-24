Provident Investment Management Position in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Decreased by $2.27 Million as Shares Rose; Southeastern Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Holding by $15.33 Million as Shares Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 94,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 98,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 193,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 286,360 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.22M for 10.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of First Financial Fell 13.2% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mgmt Ltd reported 11,497 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 14.31 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 134,251 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 5.49 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,805 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 49,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 88,720 shares. Everence Cap accumulated 13,550 shares. Moreover, Bartlett And Com Lc has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. kramer william j also bought $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. 263 shares were bought by Berta Vince, worth $6,344 on Wednesday, April 10. Another trade for 129 shares valued at $3,124 was made by Ach J Wickliffe on Monday, July 1. olszewski richard e bought $11,891 worth of stock. FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199 worth of stock or 257 shares. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider Rahe Maribeth S bought $15,413.