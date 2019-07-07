Provident Investment Management Position In Blackrock (BLK) Was Has Raised; Glendon Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Cvr Partners LP (UAN)

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 33,279 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 17,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, up from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 383,113 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG SAYS MONEY MARKET FUNDS HAVE GENERALLY MAINTAINED “DEFENSIVE POSTURE” ON DURATION AS FED NORMALIZES POLICY; 04/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Holding(s) in Company; 21/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Result of AGM; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS INDIA’S “REFORM-DRIVEN, SELF-SUSTAINING GROWTH IS A CASE IN POINT” TO SUPPORT STRONG CASE FOR EM EQUITIES; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Is Ready for Big Pound Move. Direction Not Applicable; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 137,477 shares to 11,857 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).