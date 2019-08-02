Provident Investment Management Position in Blackrock (BLK) Increased by $7.42 Million as Stock Declined; Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped Ibm (IBM) Position

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 17,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, up from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $445.75. About 357,727 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – THE AMENDMENT NO. 7 EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2023; 22/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 16/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Joins Those Seeing Summer Tailwinds for Munis; 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFFREY ROSENBERG ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX – SEPARATELY, BLACKROCK AND ITS RELATED ENTITIES ACCEPTED TERMS FOR AN ABOUT 11.60% SHAREHOLDING IN AVANCO; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock to Host Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call on Wednesday, May 9th; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Holding(s) in Company; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $146.71. About 6.59 million shares traded or 91.56% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 0.25% or 17,694 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs reported 5,690 shares stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bahl Gaynor has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ima Wealth invested in 2,724 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 3,981 shares. Da Davidson & owns 400,544 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Benin Management Corp accumulated 0.31% or 5,057 shares. Girard Prtn invested in 0.05% or 2,007 shares. Rothschild Invest Il owns 18,784 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Ser Lta invested in 0.33% or 18,270 shares. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,846 shares. American Assets Management Limited Liability Corp holds 21,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares to 11,395 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,771 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).