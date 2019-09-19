Provident Investment Management Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $3.13 Million as Stock Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 72,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 428,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.76M, down from 501,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 1.65 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/04/2018 – FENNER PLC – MORGAN STANLEY CONFIRMS IT IS SATISFIED THAT RESOURCES ARE AVAILABLE TO MICHELIN TO SATISFY IN FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE UNDER TERMS; 20/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 14km NNE of Morgan Hill, CA; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct made a similar bet on Morgan Stanley two years ago; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc analyzed 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, down from 55,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.68. About 299,847 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 29,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 146,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,628 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 332,543 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Maverick reported 127,580 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 25,936 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,135 shares. Culbertson A N And Co has 0.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Allstate reported 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability reported 0.55% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 143,567 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.48 million shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 679,319 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Lc reported 36,444 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 193,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 10,178 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.24% or 291,861 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nomura Inc has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 10,025 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 0.69% or 501,354 shares. 36,840 were reported by Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc. Canada Pension Plan Board has 201,600 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 10,901 shares. 4.30 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.14M shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration reported 46,400 shares. North Point Managers Oh accumulated 100,512 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 1.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston & Management holds 27,846 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).