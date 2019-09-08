Provident Investment Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $444,800; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $540,828

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares to 291,955 shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank And holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 75,998 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 110,183 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 13,985 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,163 shares. 9,742 are held by Monroe State Bank Mi. 15,718 are owned by Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,428 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 48,414 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 3.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 257,050 are held by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Wendell David Associates Incorporated has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.53% or 6.65 million shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peavine Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79M for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Co reported 2,411 shares. 253,030 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 0.68% or 3,866 shares. Illinois-based Thomas Story And Son Limited Co has invested 3.41% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 21,941 were accumulated by Violich Mngmt. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 27 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.29% or 364,006 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,005 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comml Bank owns 4,867 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amg Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.36% or 8,314 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc has invested 0.85% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

