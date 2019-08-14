Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $30.44 Million; Splunk (SPLK) Share Value Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $2.62 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $15.18 during the last trading session, reaching $326.02. About 537,083 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 21,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 63,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 84,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 506,501 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 15,521 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 833 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.02% or 16,908 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 15,201 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 78,629 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 111,550 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 3,294 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 1.41% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 365,814 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Lc stated it has 25,346 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1,000 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 762,258 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 0% or 15 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.13% or 30,338 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 29.21 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “J.C. Penney tie-up favourable for Sephora business – LVMH – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 214,472 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $34.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 420,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, SPLK, NHTC – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.