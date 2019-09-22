Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Gentex (GNTX) by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp Raised Its Allstate (ALL) Position by $8.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 49,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 377.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 86,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 109,919 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, up from 23,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 2.10M shares traded or 43.31% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd reported 50,227 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 414,020 shares. 216,000 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,110 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 1.33M shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 800 shares. 104,669 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 55,685 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 276,233 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc has invested 0.82% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parsons Cap Management Ri invested in 0.09% or 32,805 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 14,711 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 57,928 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 9,818 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was made by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dana (DAN) Boosts Portfolio Via Acquisition of Nordresa – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares to 18,879 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 56,155 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,205 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 125,012 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 6,702 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel holds 2.13% or 217,040 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amer Natl Registered Advisor owns 4,637 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,011 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 281,879 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 221,447 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Choate Inv Advisors has 24,514 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 5,479 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 2.29M shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 5,401 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.01% or 2,487 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 9,713 shares to 102,859 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 22,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,914 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).