Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding as Valuation Rose; Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Holder Clean Yield Group Raised Stake by $772,270

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 94,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 1.18 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 117,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.31 million, down from 120,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,575 shares to 12,407 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,598 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,545 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 25,089 shares. Amer holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 52,848 shares. 3,979 are held by Lpl Fin Ltd. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Tru reported 7,054 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 758 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research owns 0.32% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 170,453 shares. Advisory accumulated 664 shares or 0% of the stock. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.18% or 15,600 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 31,136 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 456 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 277,008 shares. Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 22 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $163,483 on Friday, March 15. $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K.