Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Share Price Rose; Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Share Price Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 7,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,167 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, down from 54,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 116,371 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.62M, down from 117,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $328.61M for 27.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

