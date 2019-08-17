Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Share Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose While Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Stake by $12.35 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 136,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 139,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 999,003 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares to 395,020 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68 million for 23.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors has 3,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bessemer owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 406,800 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Cordasco Ntwk reported 338 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Raymond James Finance Svcs Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited has invested 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Burney holds 10,286 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 69,951 shares. Pacific Glob Management holds 34,022 shares. Geode Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 368 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj has 0.61% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Allstate holds 0.02% or 6,025 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp by 118,925 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.