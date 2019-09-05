Provident Investment Management Lowered By $857,408 Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Shorts Down By 16.88%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) had a decrease of 16.88% in short interest. KDMN’s SI was 7.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.88% from 8.54M shares previously. With 933,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s short sellers to cover KDMN’s short positions. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 89,118 shares traded. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has declined 21.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.79% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kadmon Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KDMN); 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Conference Call Event Sent in Error (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Kadmon Announces Oral Presentation on KD025 in cGVHD at EHA Congress; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Buys New 1.3% Position in Kadmon Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 2.1% of Kadmon Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Conference Call Scheduled By JMP for May. 16; 26/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 13,397 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 576,121 shares with $37.05 million value, down from 589,518 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.21% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 957,017 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $326.68 million. The firm markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L.. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 0.10% above currents $31.22 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 8 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 83,490 shares to 572,088 valued at $29.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 86,526 shares and now owns 910,213 shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was raised too.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset owns 21,059 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 172,947 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 8.8% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.00 million shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bessemer Grp holds 28,919 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 374,373 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.81 million shares. Dean Invest Associates Limited Co holds 0.35% or 37,777 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 6,926 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 314,270 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 6,794 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Company holds 0.42% or 20,100 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 42,179 shares.

