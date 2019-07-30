Provident Investment Management Lifted Position in Gentex (GNTX); As Autonation (AN) Shares Rose, Arlington Value Capital Has Raised Stake by $9.29 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 592,542 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 317,816 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 297,808 shares. Qci Asset New York has 3,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Coast Finance Ltd Llc invested in 221,744 shares. Provident Mgmt Inc holds 4.56% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Country Savings Bank has 1.01M shares. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 45,669 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,848 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 406,504 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 21,505 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 1.16 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Carroll has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Texas-based Smith Graham & Invest Advisors LP has invested 0.68% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Nash Kevin C. Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. The insider Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares to 117,874 shares, valued at $40.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 136,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5.14 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,752 shares. Alphaone Svcs Llc owns 739 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,793 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Legal General Plc has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Hsbc Public Lc has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 97,981 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Regions Fincl invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 14,446 shares. Amer Grp holds 114,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 5,641 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,539 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 37,104 shares valued at $1.56 million was made by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.