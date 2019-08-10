Provident Investment Management Lifted Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding; Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of AAOI in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Sell”. See Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $11.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rosenblatt 10.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Sell New Target: $10 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $16 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 74,730 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 638,234 shares with $22.36M value, up from 563,504 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 682,711 shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 127,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 7,285 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 251,013 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp accumulated 73,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 110,200 shares. 6,077 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 26,169 are owned by Virtu Finance Ltd Com. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 52,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,256 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). New York-based Products Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 28,943 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Logan Mgmt accumulated 34,341 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 511,186 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $210.76 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital.

