Provident Investment Management Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $369,915; Valuation Declined; As General Elec Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Decreased Its Position by $958,770

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 106,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 132,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – NIGERIA SIGNS DEAL WITH GE-LED GROUP TO START WORK ON RAILWAY; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,200 shares to 3,697 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department reported 9,326 shares stake. Salem Counselors has 2,685 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 17,812 shares. Portland Global Ltd Liability Company owns 4,478 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.16M shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,184 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 99,994 are owned by Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 534,378 shares. C World Wide Group Holding A S has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 33,330 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 3,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,784 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN) by 97,842 shares to 591,605 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 29,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,509 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv holds 46,400 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 116,925 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% or 220,135 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com holds 97,081 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Advsr Lc has 0.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 11,783 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.71M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28.32M shares. Fenimore Asset invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 79,474 were accumulated by Aull & Monroe Inv Corp. Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston & Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Monarch Management invested in 0.6% or 164,652 shares.