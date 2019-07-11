Provident Investment Management Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Css Has Raised Holding by $9.44 Million

Css Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1701.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 85,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,067 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 44,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08M, up from 247,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.20 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 137,477 shares to 11,857 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by GAMMEL PETER L.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 713 shares to 5,531 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).