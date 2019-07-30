Provident Investment Management Increased Gentex (GNTX) Stake By $1.02 Million; Last Week Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Coverage

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 51,010 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 1.34M shares with $27.75M value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 982,642 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $342.28 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 21.69 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock. $513,506 worth of stock was sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. 568 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Motley Fool Asset Limited Com reported 300,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 56,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 23,000 shares. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership holds 237,036 shares. 3,900 are held by Captrust Financial. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 775,504 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 31,370 shares. Cap Guardian reported 2,000 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 38,500 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 257,040 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bahl And Gaynor owns 31,845 shares.