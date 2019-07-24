Provident Investment Management Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Decreased by $835,450; As Hcp (HCP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.31 million, down from 120,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $374.66. About 535,358 shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 495.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 47,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 9,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1.66M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Conley Jason. Stipancich John K sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares to 380,377 shares, valued at $24.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75 million for 30.61 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,832 shares to 36,170 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 115,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,302 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).