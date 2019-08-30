Provident Investment Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $2.48 Million; Tompkins Financial Stake in Walmart Com (WMT) Decreased by $337,032 as Share Price Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.19M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 27/04/2018 – Walmart Vice President of Merchandising Execution and U.S. Manufacturing Is Featured Speaker at NPE: The Plastics Show Market; 11/05/2018 – WALMART: FLIPKART DEAL HAS NO TERMINATION FEE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Online Sales Grew by 33 Percent Amid Aggressive E-Commerce Push; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 06/05/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO INFUSE AS MUCH AS $3B EQUITY IN FLIPKART: TOI

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 77.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 24,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,116 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 31,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 4.69 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 8,591 shares to 356,567 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Inc Il stated it has 12,204 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 361,817 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 76,533 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt owns 2,776 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bbva Compass Comml Bank invested in 0.11% or 18,215 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.41% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Green Valley Invsts Limited stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 315,536 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Blackrock reported 87.31M shares. Davidson Invest Advsr holds 254,544 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 90,924 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,093 shares stake. The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Strategies stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.1% or 2,994 shares. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 58,169 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vantage Investment Limited Co stated it has 114,905 shares. M&R Mgmt Incorporated owns 29,321 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 45,793 shares. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mngmt has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Waverton Mgmt holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 15,520 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc accumulated 26,809 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Foundation Advsrs has 17,900 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt accumulated 10,705 shares. Security Company holds 50,273 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Procter & Gamble Stock Has Gone Parabolic – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).