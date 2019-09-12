Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $747,706; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped Holding by $11.35 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,297 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 3,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $225.34. About 819,971 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.83M, up from 5.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.69 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.36 lastly. It is down 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bankshares has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Management Lc has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers Bancorporation invested in 0.29% or 52,987 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 147,549 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 38,029 shares. Amp Cap Limited invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Blue Edge Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,853 shares stake. Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Albion Financial Ut invested in 1.54% or 1.14M shares. Apriem Advsr owns 22,030 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J And Inc accumulated 34,620 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 18,254 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,603 shares to 211,421 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $152.59 million for 21.42 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 841 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc owns 5,242 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.97% or 33,016 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 4,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 1,772 shares. Bender Robert & Associate reported 26,717 shares. 14,549 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. 1,742 were accumulated by United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Victory Mngmt Inc owns 269,931 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10,006 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,426 shares.